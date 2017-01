Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is likely to be questioned by National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is scanning his 78 bank accounts, and real estate investments worth at least Rs 100 crore in and around Mumbai by him and his associates. The probe agency, which had in November last year registered a case against Naik and others under anti-terror law for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, has found role of 23 entities including individuals and corporates linked to the preacher, NIA sources said on Thursday.