സദാചാര ഗുണ്ടായിസം കൂടുതല്‍ ഇവിടെയാണ്; കൊച്ചിയൊന്നും ഒന്നുമല്ല, കൊന്നത് 5000 സ്ത്രീകളെ

Nearly 5,000 women in Pakistan are killed annually mostly for reasons linked to social issues of “honour and harassment”, a human rights activist has said. “On an average, 5,000 women are murdered every year compared to 1,442 men. While the male casualties are primarily related to terrorism, the women’s killings are mostly linked to social issues of honour and harassment,” rights activist Sarwar Bari said here yesterday.