A 93-year-old Nigerian Muslim cleric who married 130 women died from unknown illness, leaving behind 203 children. Reports also said that some of his wives are still pregnant. According to a report in the Independent, Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and later divorced 10 of them, bringing his count to 97.