ഇന്ത്യ- ചൈന തർക്കം രൂക്ഷമാകുന്നു!!!ടിബറ്റില്‍ യുദ്ധസമാന പരിശീലനം നടത്തി ചൈനീസ് സൈന്യം!!

Friday, July 7, 2017

The Chinese Army is carrying out exercises replicating real battle scenarios in Tibet, testing new equipment, including a light battle tank, amid the biggest standoff between India and China after 1962.The exercises were being carried at an altitude of 5,100 metres, PTI quoted the Chinese language service of the state-run Xinhua news agency reported from the Tibetan capital Lhasa. Besides testing the new equipment, the exercises involve conducting live firing exercises.