രാജകുമാരിയാവണ്ടാ...!!! പകരം പ്രണയിച്ച പുരുഷനെ മതി!!!കാമുകന് വേണ്ടി ത്യാഗങ്ങള്‍ സഹിച്ച് രാജകുമാരി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:47 [IST]

English summary

In Japan, women can't ascend to the throne, nor can they retain their royal status if they marry a commoner.These archaic laws have been questioned before and are sure to be questioned again now that popular Japanese Princess Mako of Akishino has reportedly fallen in love with a commoner and plans to marry next year.