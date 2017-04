Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In an unexpected announcement, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today said the government will replace its popular 457 visa that brings temporary foreign workers to the country with a new version that will recruit only the "best and the brightest in the national interest". The move to abolish the visa, used by over 95,000 temporary foreign workers, a majority of them Indians, aims at tackling the growing unemployment in the country.