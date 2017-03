കത്തോലിക്കാ അനാഥാലയത്തില്‍ കുട്ടികളെ കുഴിച്ചുമൂടി; 800 കുട്ടികളെ, ഞെട്ടിത്തരിച്ച് ലോകം!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A mass grave containing the remains of babies has been found in the sewers of a former Catholic orphanage in western Ireland, according to investigators, confirming a local historian's suspicions of the unmarked burial of hundreds of children. Excavations found "significant quantities of human remains" in an underground structure divided into 20 chambers at the site of the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, a report from a government-appointed inquiry said.