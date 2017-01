സിറിയയില്‍ അസദ് രാസായുധം പ്രയോഗിച്ചു; കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത് ആയിരത്തോളം പേര്‍, ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന വിവരം പുറത്ത്‌

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

International investigators have said for the first time that they suspect Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his brother are responsible for the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict, according to a document seen by Reuters. A joint inquiry for the UN and global watchdog the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had previously identified only military units and did not name any commanders or officials. Now a list has been produced of individuals whom the investigators have linked to a series of chlorine bomb attacks in 2014-15 – including Assad, his younger brother Maher and other high-ranking figures