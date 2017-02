കരുതിയിരിക്കണം... ലോകത്തെ നടുക്കുന്ന മഹാരോഗം വരുന്നു; 'ബയോടെററിസം' അതിവിദൂരമല്ല...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A pandemic is one of the world’s top three threats, and if not prepared for, could wipe out 30 million people in less than a year, philanthropist Bill Gates says. Microsoft’s co-founder said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Saturday that we’re due for an apocalyptic sickness on the scale of the 1918 flu, which killed some 50 million people. The global crisis could strike in the next 10-15 years if we’re not careful, Gates warned.