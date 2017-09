Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Emergency services still at Parsons Green station, ask Londoners to avoid the area: @metpoliceuk LIVE Updates: https://t.co/nqzN5OyRiO pic.twitter.com/6AxOFyapvl

English summary

People on a London underground train "ran for their lives" after a "fireball" reportedly left several passengers with facial burns, the UK media reported today. The explosion took place inside a bucket left on a District Line train during the morning rush hour, officials said.