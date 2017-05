സ്നേഹമുള്ള ഹൃദയങ്ങളിൽ മാത്രമേ ദൈവം ജീവിക്കുകയുള്ളൂ!!! ചവേറിന്റെ മനസുമാറ്റിയ ഗാനം വൈറലാകുന്നു!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 10:28 [IST]

A Ramadan TV ad by a Middle Eastern telecommunications company in which victims of terrorism confront a suicide bomber and urge society to “bomb violence with mercy” has provoked a heated debate in the region, with some praising its attempt to tackle extremism and others criticising it for using victims of bombings and a simplistic portrayal of terrorists.