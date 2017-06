Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A British Sikh couple were asked by an adoption agency not to apply because of their “Indian heritage” and were advised to try to adopt in India, sparking fury and a race-discrimination case.Berkshire-based Sandeep and Reena Mander wanted to adopt a child of any ethnic background but were told that since only white children were in need, white British or European applicants would be given preference, meaning they were unlikely to be selected.