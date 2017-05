വിമാനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു; പാഞ്ഞിറങ്ങിയത് തിരക്കുള്ള റോഡില്‍, പിന്നീട് സംഭിച്ചത് ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നത്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Drivers were waiting at a traffic signal in Washington when they spotted something unusual in the sky. Footage captured on a car dashcam showed a small plane descending down before suddenly bursting into flames. The video was taken in Mukilteo in Washington state when stunned drivers saw the small plane plummeting from the sky and catching fire just seconds later. According to KOMO News, the plane had taken off from a nearby air field when it grazed power lines causing it to erupt into a fireball before crashing to the ground.