ചൈനയിൽ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ !!! പാറക്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ നിന്നും യുവതിയും കുഞ്ഞു അത്ഭുതകരമായി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, June 25, 2017, 12:43 [IST]

English summary

More than 100 people were feared dead after a landslide buried more than 100 villagers in south-west China’s Sichuan province.Chinese state media said more than 60 homes were covered in rock and mud in Xinmo, a remote village in north Sichuan.