Monday, April 10, 2017

China on Monday claimed full credit for rescuing a cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates in the strategic Gulf of Aden, ignoring Indian Navy's role in the operation. A Chinese navy statement omitted any reference to the Indian Navy in providing helicopter cover to the Chinese ship whose special forces boarded the Tuvaluan ship under hijack.