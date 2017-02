ചൈനയ്ക്ക് പുതിയ റോക്കറ്റ് സേന; മിസൈലുകള്‍ പരസ്യപ്പെടുത്തി, ഇന്ത്യയും അമേരിക്കയും ഞെട്ടി!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

China's newly-formed Rocket Force has held an exercise with advanced DF-16 medium-range ballistic missile with a range of over 1,000km that could threaten a number countries+ , including India, Japan and the US. Significantly the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which is secretive about its weapons systems, has released a video of the recent exercise of its troops employing the advanced DF-16 medium-range ballistic missile.