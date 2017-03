വീട് ഏതായാലും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു, പണം കൈക്കലാക്കാം; കൂട്ട മൊഴി ചൊല്ലല്‍, വല്ലാത്ത നാട്...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

More than 160 couples in a village in eastern China have decided to divorce in order to get more compensation after the forced demolition of their homes. The village of Jiangbei, in Jiangsu province, is being razed to make way for a high-tech development zone. The couples found they could qualify for two new houses and at least $19,000 (£15,500) extra if they divorced and claimed compensation as singles.