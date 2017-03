Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

6.0 magnitude earthquake in India's Nicobar island region at 8.21 a.m IST, @USGS reports pic.twitter.com/DnQU9ujF6M

#BREAKING An earthquake measuring 5.9 on Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands Region around 08:21 AM pic.twitter.com/KoCVMO9Ifm

Story first published: Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:51 [IST]

English summary

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands Region around 08:21 am on Tuesday.No injury or damage reported.