ഈദ് ആഘോഷം സന്ദേശത്തിലൊതുങ്ങി !!! ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കി ഡൊണാൾഡ് ട്രംപ്!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 16:42 [IST]

English summary

In the early days of December 1805, a handful of prominent politicians received formal invitations to join President Thomas Jefferson for a White House dinner.Such entreaties were not uncommon: Jefferson frequently hosted lawmakers for political working dinners at the White House, almost always commencing them about 3:30 in the afternoon, shortly after the House or Senate had adjourned for the day.