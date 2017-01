Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Emirates airline has had to change flight attendant and pilot rosters on services to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, an airline spokeswoman said Sunday. "The recent change to the U.S. entry requirements for nationals of 7 countries applies to all travellers and flight operations crew," the spokeswoman said in emailed comments. "We have made the necessary adjustments to our crewing, to comply with the latest requirements."