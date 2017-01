Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The family of Apollo astronaut Capt. Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, addresses his passing: https://t.co/d6WqT3uaeP pic.twitter.com/KXlQopgAya

We mourn the loss of our friend Gene Cernan, the Last Man on the Moon and a hero for the ages. Godspeed the Commander of Apollo 17. pic.twitter.com/pRQtpkQkW6

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 11:42 [IST]

English summary

Gene Cernan, an early NASA astronaut who was the last man to set foot on the moon, died Monday, NASA announced in a tweet. He was 82.Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972 – the last lunar mission and one of the final Apollo flights.