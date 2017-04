അമേരിക്കയുടെ സിറിയന്‍ ആക്രമണം; ഉത്തര കൊറിയന്‍ നേതാവ് ഒളിവില്‍? ട്രംപ് നിയമം ലംഘിച്ചു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The U.S. bombardment of a Syrian airbase just outside of Homs Friday was likely seen by North Korea as a clear warning that President Trump will use his military if United States interests are at risk. Gordon Chang, a Daily Beast columnist and author of “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On The World,” said in an emailed statement to Fox News Friday that the U.S. strike on the Syrian airfield “tells North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un that he must now heed American military power, something that he probably dismissed before.”