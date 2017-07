ഡൊണാൾഡ് ട്രംപ് യുവതിയുടെ കുടുംബം കലക്കി!! കാരണം കോട്ടാൽ ഞെട്ടും!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The news release begins with a statement as terse and vague as you would expect from a high-profile couple confirming their divorce, after reporters got wind of it.Lynn and Dave Aronberg - a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and the top prosecutor in Palm Beach County, Florida, respectively - have “decided to respectfully and amicably part ways and end our marriage,” they announced in a joint statement last week.