Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#UPDATE Up to 18 people feared dead in #Germany after bus bursts into flames after collision with truck in #Bavaria https://t.co/BA6sLLZ1dy

TopNews: Missing 18 in Germany tourist bus accident probably dead: Police - The New Indian Express https://t.co/2Yz5tSPxcg

English summary

Up to 18 people were feared killed on Monday in one of Germany's worst road accidents after a tour bus carrying pensioners burst into flames in a collision with a trailer truck, police said.