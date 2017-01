ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ഭീകരരുടെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്, നദീ കരാര്‍ റദ്ദാക്കിയാല്‍ രക്തപ്പുഴ, ആക്രമിക്കാന്‍ 50000 പേര്‍!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Friday claimed that Kashmiri militants are giving a "befitting reply" to India at Akhnoor, Uri and other places in Kashmir. He said the "Mujaheedin are destroying India". "India cannot stop them from carrying out their mission...It is not me alone but now Baloch people and other Pakistanis are with us," he said, adding Baloch leader Shahzain Bugti has joined hands with him.