Sunday, January 22, 2017, 12:34 [IST]

English summary

A businessman has created a shrine in a Pakistani hillside devoted to old and damaged copies of the Koran. Millions of copies of the Muslim holy book are stored in miles of tunnels underneath a hill in the Chilthern Mountains in Quetta, Baluchistan. Samad Lehri created the Jabal-e-Noor foundation in 1992 to bury the books, as it is forbidden in Islam to burn, destroy, or otherwise desecrate the Koran.