Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 9:25 [IST]

English summary

Will the decision of Saudi Arabia and six other Gulf nations to severe ties with Qatar impact the domestic economy or Dalal Street? For one, India buys oil and gas from both Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Saudi is the world’s largest oil exporter, while Qatar is the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and condensate.