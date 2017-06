Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Friday, June 9, 2017

The China-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will have India and Pakistan as its full members when the security bloc holds its annual summit in Kazak capital Astana from Thursday. It will be the first time that the two South Asian neighbours will be part of a group that seeks security and military cooperation among member countries.