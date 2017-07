ഇന്ത്യ പഞ്ചശീല തത്വങ്ങള്‍ ലംഘിച്ചു!ഡോക് ല ട്രൈ ജംങ്ഷനല്ല, ചൈനയ്ക്ക് പുതിയ വാദങ്ങള്‍, സത്യം ഇതാണ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Upping the ante over the three-week-long Sikkim stand-off, China on Wednesday accused India of "trampling" on the Panchsheel principles while sticking to its demand of immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from near the Doklam area to avoid "any worsening of the situation" on the border.