ദുബായില്‍ കടംകയറി ജയിലിലോ? , സഹായഹസ്തവുമായി ഒരാള്‍, ചെലവിടുന്നത് കോടികള്‍!!!

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 13:06 [IST]

English summary

A Dubai-based Indian businessman has pledged to spend 1 million US dollars (3.8 million dirhams) to help free prisoners, including Indians, who are behind the bars in the UAE due to non-payment of debts. As the first step in this initiative, Firoz Merchant, founder and chairman of Pure Gold Jewellers, paid 150,000 dirhams for the release of 132 prisoners from Ajman Central jail.