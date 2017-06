ന്യൂയോർക്കിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട നിലയിൽ!!! ബന്ധു അറസ്റ്റിൽ!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 16:17 [IST]

English summary

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man in the US was stabbed to death allegedly by his cousin following an argument, in New York.Sharanjit Singh was stabbed by Lovedeep Singh, 24, in the neck and torso inside their apartment in New York City borough Queens in the early hours of June 26, police said.