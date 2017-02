Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A 33-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean woman has said that she was "humiliated" by airport security in Frankfurt when was told to squeeze her breast at Frankfurt airport to prove she was lactating, a media report said today. The woman, a manager at a transport company who has a three-year-old child and a seven-month-old baby, added that she has filed a complaint with German police.