Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Iran said it was blocking entry to US citizens in response to a move by US President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order temporarily barring most arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries. Iran said Trump’s wide-ranging order, which was signed on Friday and, among other things, prevents most travellers from Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen from entering the US, was insulting and that it would respond in kind while the restrictions are in place, Efe news reported on Saturday.