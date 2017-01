Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Iran does not seek the fall of Saudi Arabia or its royal family, rather it seeks to protect it for fear of what might replace it, according to one of Tehran’s top security figures. “The fall of the House of Saud would not mean that the alternative would be any better,” Ali Shamkhani said earlier this week. “Rather, it is very likely that it would lead to divisions within Saudi Arabia and to the dominance of the debased extremist ideology of ISIS over large parts of Saudi Arabia,” he said.