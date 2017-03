Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Islamic State group threatened Iran for its role in the region's conflicts, in a rare Farsi-language propaganda video released on Monday. The 36-minute video, entitled "The Farsi Land: from Yesterday till Today", was issued through IS's social media channels from Diyala province in neighbouring Iraq. A masked man directs his message to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.