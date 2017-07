മുസ്ലീം സ്ത്രീയെ പന്നി മാംസം കൊണ്ട് മർദിച്ചു!!!യുവാവിന് ആറുമാസം തടവ്!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for over six months for attacking a woman and her teenage daughter with a packet of bacon on the streets of north London.Alex Chivers had made abusive comments and shouted “ISIL scum” in a reference to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist network before slapping the teenager in the face with an open packet of bacon, which is ‘haram’ or forbidden in Islam.