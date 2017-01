Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A major international conference to try to kick-start peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians is being held in the French capital, Paris. Delegates from 70 nations are expected to reaffirm support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Palestinians have welcomed the meeting but Israel - who is not attending - says the conference is loaded against it. The last round of direct peace talks collapsed amid acrimony in April 2014.