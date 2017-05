ഭക്ഷണം മോഷ്ടിക്കുന്നത് തെറ്റല്ല !!! അതിനെ കുറ്റകരമായി കാണാന്‍ കഴിയില്ലെന്നു കോടതി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Judges overturned a theft conviction against Roman Ostriakov after he stole cheese and sausages worth €4.07 (£3; $4.50) from a supermarket.Mr Ostriakov, a homeless man of Ukrainian background, had taken the food "in the face of the immediate and essential need for nourishment", the court of cassation decided.