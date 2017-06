കാബൂൾ ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിൽ പാക് ഐഎസ്ഐ!! ഹഖാനിയെയും ഐഎസ്ആഐയും പഴിച്ച് അഫ്ഗാനിസ്താന്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

NDS says today’s blast in #Kabul was planned by Haqqani network in Pakistan with the direct help of Pakistan’s intelligence agency (ISI)

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 9:46 [IST]

English summary

Afghanistan has blamed Pakistan for the deadly blast in Kabul, which killed over 80 and injured more than 300 people. Tolo News has tweeted quoting Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) that the blast was carried out by the Haqqani Network with direct help from Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).