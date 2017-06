ഖത്തറിനെ കുടുക്കാന്‍ ലിബിയ; അടവ് മാറ്റി? കോടതി കയറ്റും!! സൗദിയേക്കാള്‍ മുമ്പ് പണി തുടങ്ങി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Libya plans to file a case against Qatar at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its ‘destructive role’ in the country. Addressing a press conference in Benghazi on Wednesday evening, Ahmad Mesmari, spokesperson for the Libyan National Army, known as Haftar’s forces, said that Qatar destroyed the whole Arab country. He said Libya did not have any dealing with Qatar since 2012 because of its support to the terrorist groups”.