പാപ്വ ന്യൂ ഗ്വിനിയയില്‍ ഭൂചലനം: റിക്ടര്‍ സെ്കയിലില്‍ 8.0 രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി, സുനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 10:57 [IST]

An earthquake with magnitude 8.0 occurred 40km W of Panguna, Papua New Guinea at 04:30:24.91 UTC on Jan 22, 2017