Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 11:39 [IST]

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and condemned the attack in Manchester which has killed 19 people so far and injured over 50. Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister tweeted.