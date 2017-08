Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

At least 43 civilians were killed on Saturday by a fresh round of US-led airstrikes on the northern city of Raqqa, state news agency SANA reported. SANA said the victims lost their lives when the US-led warplanes carried out several air raids, targeting residential areas in Raqqa, Xinhua reported. This comes hours after seven children were killed in Raqqa on Friday.