ആഡംബര ഹോട്ടലിന് തീപിടിച്ചു!! 10 മരണം, നാലുനില കെട്ടിടം കത്തിയമർന്നു !!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Fire breaks out in a hotel in capital of E China's Jiangxi Province, trapping an unknown number of people https://t.co/tNgbIrxZ7T pic.twitter.com/1V03jhIXHh

Story first published: Saturday, February 25, 2017, 12:37 [IST]

English summary

More than 10 construction workers were working on a decoration project on the second floor when the fire broke out, said a woman who escaped from the fire.