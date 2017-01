ആദ്യം രാജ്യം പിന്നെ ലോകം, ഇവളാണ് വിശ്വസുന്ദരി, ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സുന്ദരി എത്രാമത് ? വീഡിയോ..

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Miss France was crowed Miss Universe on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle free of last year's dramatic mix-up but with a dash of political controversy as the finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues.