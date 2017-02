മിസ്റ്റര്‍ ട്രംപ് അങ്കിള്‍, ഒരിക്കലെങ്കിലും വിശപ്പും ദാഹവും അറിഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടോ? ഇത് വെറും ചോദ്യമല്ല!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

my video to Trump. " Mr @realdonaldtrump have u ever had no food & water for 24 hrs? Just think of refugees & the children of Syria." pic.twitter.com/qbaZGp0MvB

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2017, 16:28 [IST]

English summary

This is the question a seven-year-old Syrian girl Bana Alabed -- who has garnered worldwide attention by tweeting about her life in Aleppo in Syria -- asked the US President Donald Trump in a fresh video.