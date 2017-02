മുഹമ്മദ് അലിയുടെ കുടുംബത്തിനും അമേരിക്കയില്‍ രക്ഷയില്ല; മതം ചോദിച്ചു, വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ തടഞ്ഞു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

In a shocking development, it has been revealed that the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained for hours by immigration officials earlier this month at a Florida airport, and was repeatedly asked about his religion. Muhammad Ali Jr., 44, and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the first wife of Muhammad Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 7 after an event in Jamaica, when they were pulled aside while going through customs because of their Arabic-sounding names.