Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

North Korea has warned Australia of a possible nuclear strike if Canberra persists in "blindly and zealously toeing the US line." North Korea's state new agency (KCNA) quoted a foreign ministry spokesman castigating Australian foreign minister, Julie Bishop, after she said the rogue nation would be subject to further Australian sanctions and for "spouting a string of rubbish against the DPRK over its entirely just steps for self-defence."