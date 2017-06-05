ഒർലാൻഡോയിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ്, അഞ്ചു മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

ഫ്ളോറിഡ: ഒര്ലാന്ഡോയിലുണ്ടായ വെടിവെപ്പിൽ അഞ്ചു പേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി സിഎൻഎൻ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിന് തീവ്രവാദബന്ധമില്ലെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. ജോലി സ്ഥലത്തുണ്ടായ ചില പ്രശ്നങ്ങളാണ് വെടിവെപ്പിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചതെന്ന് കരുതുന്നു.
ഒര്ലാന്ഡോ നഗരത്തിന്റെ പ്രാന്തപ്രദേശത്തുള്ള ബിസിനസ് സെന്ററിലാണ് ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്. പ്രാദേശിക ചാനലായ ഡബ്ല്യുഎഫ്ടിവി നല്കുന്ന സൂചനകളനുസരിച്ച് ഇപ്പോള് സ്ഥിതി നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാണ്.
