ഒർലാൻഡോയിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ്, അഞ്ചു മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

ഫ്‌ളോറിഡ: ഒര്‍ലാന്‍ഡോയിലുണ്ടായ വെടിവെപ്പിൽ അഞ്ചു പേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി സിഎൻഎൻ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിന് തീവ്രവാദബന്ധമില്ലെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നി​ഗമനം. ജോലി സ്ഥലത്തുണ്ടായ ചില പ്രശ്നങ്ങളാണ് വെടിവെപ്പിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചതെന്ന് കരുതുന്നു.

ഒര്‍ലാന്‍ഡോ നഗരത്തിന്റെ പ്രാന്തപ്രദേശത്തുള്ള ബിസിനസ് സെന്ററിലാണ് ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്. പ്രാദേശിക ചാനലായ ഡബ്ല്യുഎഫ്ടിവി നല്‍കുന്ന സൂചനകളനുസരിച്ച് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സ്ഥിതി നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാണ്.

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 19:30 [IST]
English summary
Police in the US state of Florida say there have been "multiple fatalities" in a shooting in Orlando.
