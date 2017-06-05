ഒർലാൻഡോയിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ്, അഞ്ചു മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

JUST IN: per @ABC the FBI is now on scene of shooting in Winter Park: https://t.co/IV9ZEFVKu2 LIVE: https://t.co/f6f4yrOOiI pic.twitter.com/Ry0eaml6Hr

Thoughts & Prayers are with the Victims. Orlando shooting leaves multiple people dead, officials say | https://t.co/QGpB6W3Hsy

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 19:30 [IST]

English summary

Police in the US state of Florida say there have been "multiple fatalities" in a shooting in Orlando.