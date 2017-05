Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 15:49 [IST]

English summary

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is poised to lead a stronger, larger al Qaeda and is "bent on avenging" his father's death, according to a former FBI agent familiar with the personal letters seized in a dramatic US raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in Pakistan's Abbottabad.